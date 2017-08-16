Iran’s top commander, Turkish defense minister discuss defense ties

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli on Wednesday held talks on a range of issues, including fighting terrorism.

During the meeting in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Baqeri and Canikli exchanged views on defense ties, fighting terrorism and improving border security, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Heading a military delegation, the top Iranian general arrived in Ankara on Tuesday morning for talks with top Turkish military and political officials.

It is a first visit by an Iranian chief of staff of the armed forces to Turkey.

He is going to hold separate meetings with Turkey's President Recep Tayyib Erdogan and the head of the National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan.

On Tuesday, the Iranian top commander met his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar in Ankara where they discussed ways to improve the two countries’ security, particularly in border areas, and continue the fight against terrorism.

“It has been quite a while since the two countries had meetings on this topic; so it was important to make this visit to discuss regional developments, the countries’ security, and confronting terrorism,” Baqeri said on Tuesday.

Iran and Turkey enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Despite some differences on regional issues, Iran and Turkey are two sides of a trilateral mechanism to maintain a cease-fire in certain parts of Syria.

Turkey has started building a wall along its border with Iran in parallel with the Turkish barrier along the Syrian frontier.

Turkey claims that the construction work is aimed at improving security by halting the infiltration of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants and illegal smugglers.

An informed source at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in May that Turkey must keep Iran updated on any construction of a wall along the two countries’ border.

The source added that Iran welcomes Turkey’s plan and does not oppose it; however, Ankara must notify Tehran before any move.

Iran is also fighting a PKK offshoot in its northwestern border region with Turkey. Iranian forces killed five PJAK terrorists in an ambush there last June.

PJAK randomly carries out hit-and-run attacks on Iranian targets, after which they retreat to their lairs in Iraq and Turkey.