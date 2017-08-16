RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0255 GMT August 16, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198776
Published: 0242 GMT August 16, 2017

Arsenal risks losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says

Arsenal risks losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says
STUART MACFARLANE/GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal risks losing striker Alexis Sanchez for free next season, according to manager Arsene Wenger, who confirmed the club has made no progress on a new contract for the Chilean striker.

Sanchez, 28, is currently in the final year of his contract. He has been linked with a move to Paris St. Germain in the current transfer window, Eurosport reported.

"We have not progressed on that front," Wenger said in a news conference before Arsenal head to Stoke City on Saturday.

"At the moment, he is a player who goes into the final year of his contract and prepares for the season. We have not made any progress on the other front.

"It's not an ideal situation on the financial side and it demands some sacrifice ... but it doesn't mean the players who are in the final year of their contract will not extend their contract. We will work on that as well."

Wenger said Sanchez is still recovering from an abdominal strain but is expected to regain full fitness before the club's match in Liverpool on August 27.

"For Sanchez, it (Stoke) looks a little early, but he works hard in training," Wenger added. "He should be available for next game against Liverpool.

"His recovery is going very well, he is working very hard. But you have to be very cautious. It was a muscle strain and (you have to be wary) not to have any setback on it."

Arsenal began its campaign with a 4-3 home victory over Leicester City last weekend.

   
KeyWords
Arsenal
Sanchez
Wenger
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0883 sec