Iran four-month petchem output tops 18m tons

Iranian petrochemical plants produced over 18.2 million tons of petrochemicals in the four months to July 22, according to figures released by Iran's National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

The figures show that the production capacity of Iran's 57 petrochemical plants stands at 72 million tons per year, Shana reported on Wednesday.

Mahshahr petrochemical complex, in southwestern Iran, supplied 6.55 million tons of products during the said four months, as their installed capacity is 25.6 million tons per year.

Moreover, the 16 plants in Asalouyeh petrochemical hub in southern Iran yielded 6.9 million tons of products during the period.

Iran exported 36 million cubic meters of natural gas since March 21.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment to repair and upgrade its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.