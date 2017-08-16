Val Kilmer to star in Iranian-American comedy '1st Born'

Kilmer will go international for his next project as he has signed on to star in '1st Born' — a comedy from Iranian director Ali Atshani.

The project centers on a newlywed couple, Iran-born Ben and his American wife, Kate, who are living in California, hollywoodreporter.com wrote.

When there's a complication with Kate's first pregnancy, both Ben's and Kate's families must come together — a rather complicated notion as Ben's father, Hamid, is an anti-American Iranian politician, while Kate's father, Biden (played by Kilmer), is an American politician who takes a hardline stance against Iran.

'1st Born' is notable for being the first joint feature film co-production between Iran and Hollywood, using a cast and crew from both the US and the Middle Eastern state.

Kilmer is known for roles in 'Top Gun', 'Batman Forever', 'Heat', 'Tombstone' and other hits. Atshani has established himself as a top filmmaker in Iran, helming films such as 'The President's Cell Phone', 'Wishbone', 'Banana Peel', 'Mr. Alef' and 'Negar's Role'.

His 2016 film 'Paradise' was a coproduction between Iran and Germany.

The film will be produced by LA Independent Film and Entertainment, based in Hollywood. Sam Khoze is producing with a team including producer Edwin Avaness and associate producer in Iran Pourya Naserbakht. Khoze, Tarek Zohdy and Medhi.

Iranian screenplay writer Mehdi Alimirzayi wrote the script.

Filming will begin in Los Angeles in August, with other cast members set to join shortly.