Belarus, Iran discuss North-South transportation project

Iran and Belarus have called for stepping up interaction to implement the North-South international transport corridor project.

In a meeting between Iran's Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Davood Keshavarzian and the Belarus Ambassador to Iran Yuri Lazarchik, the two sides discussed the prospects of Belarus-Iran cooperation in transportation and logistics, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

The two sides also underlined the importance of setting up a Belarusian-Iranian committee on cooperation in transportation and arranging the committee's first session in Tehran soon.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to enable transportation between the Baltic Sea states and India via Iran.

The corridor is supposed to reduce the transportation distance by several times compared to transportation by sea via the Suez Canal.

The cost of transportation will also be reduced.