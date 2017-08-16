Rare Parthian clay work samples discovered in western Iran

Works and remains from the Neolithic, Copper, Stone and Bronze Age eras up to the second millennium BC as well as rare samples of clay works from the Parthian era were found in Kermanshah Province in western Iran.

Surface findings as well as the high volume of settlement deposits in Noshiravan Mound in Sar Pol-e Zahab in Kermanshah Province, show that the main settlement in this hill dates back to the Neolithic period and the second millennium BC, the Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) quoted Sajjad Ali-Beigi, head of the excavation team announced on Tuesday.

All the materials and the clay work findings from the Copper and Stone periods had been commonly used in the Mesopotamian plain and on this basis it should be admitted that these areas in the Copper and Stone periods were parts of the cultural domain of Great Mesopotamia, Ali-Beigi added.

He also said that Noshiravan Mound is one of the great settlements in the Zahab Plain expanding about 10 hectares which was studied during the project.

Pointing to the agricultural activities, Ali-Beigi noted that such activities have led to the plowing the area and even some of the village dwellers are trying to annex parts of the lands to their properties.

The archeologist pointed to the relatively large collection of clay pieces found during the excavations in the greater Noshiravan site and said this collection belongs to the Neolithic period (7th millennium BC), Copper and Middle Stone (5th millennium BC), the second millennium BC and a few examples of the Parthian era.

Turning to the importance of the site and existence of evidence from the Middle and New Neolithic periods, especially the second millennium BC, as well as the present threats on the limits and privacy of the area, he added that a plan to determine the limits of the mound was put on the agenda in line with the cultural studies of the tropical project.