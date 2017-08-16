Over 90 Iranian book titles to be presented at Chinese, German fairs

Art & Culture Desk

Pol Translation House and Literary Agency will present 93 titles at Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) and Frankfurt Book Fair.

The books are classified as fiction, Mehr News Agency reported.

Out of the total number of the books to be presented by the agency in these two expos, 54 are classified in fall in the adults' literature category. They include works by Morteza Karbalaei-Lou, Mohammadreza Bayrami, Marjan Fouladvand, Hamidreza Shahabadi, Ebrahim Hassan-Beigi, Hadi Hakimian, Mohammad Keshavarz, Ahmad Dehqan, Nahid Tabatabaei, Habib Ahmadzadeh and Nader Ebrahim.

The books include 'Sabalan Stories', 'Fellow Travelers', 'Deads of the Green Garden', 'Goethe Street's Café', 'A Lullaby for the Dead Girl', 'Ashkaneh', 'Root at Depths', 'Famine Tower', 'Sand Fox', 'I Am Alive' and 'Playing Chess with Doomsday Machine'.

In addition, books by Fariba Kalhor, Mostafa Rahmandoost, Mehdi Azar-Yazdi, Jamalolaein Akrami, Shokouh Qassemnia and Mehdi Mirkiaei will be put on display at the fair in the children and young adults sections.

Among the non-fictional books are 'Untold about Persian Constitutional Revolution', 'Iran's Art History', 'Iran's Painting History', 'Iranian Celebrations', 'Iran's Music History', 'Step by Step until Meeting God', '100 Years of Story Writing', 'Encyclopedia of Iranian Drama', 'Iranian Bazars' and 'Education in Islam'.

BIBF will be held at the China International Exhibition Center during August 23-27, 2017. The German book fair is scheduled for October 11-15, 2017.