ICHHTO official: Iran to launch first handicrafts export terminal

Iran plans to launch its first handicrafts export terminal, said the deputy director of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO).

Bahman Namvar-Motlaq added Iran will require a more storage houses as well export terminals to facilitate and speed up the process of exporting handicrafts given the country's capacities in producing such products, Mehr News Agency reported.

Underlining the need for more space and greater attention to Iranian handicrafts, he said, "We have always said that spaces are of assistance to us in managing this field. In addition to an export terminal, we need more galleries, showrooms and museums. Fortunately, our needs have been addressed to some extent so far."

He described the inauguration of Iran's National Gallery a positive move to better present Iranian handicrafts to the world, adding the gallery is located in Sa'dabad Cultural Complex and will be used to showcase innovations in the field of handicrafts.

Expounding on the project to construct the country's first handicrafts export terminal, Namvar-Motlaq said, "We have found a big multi-thousand-meter storage-house in the proximity of Tehran which can be used for the purpose, due to its closeness to Mehrabad International Airport."

On the need for a showroom to display Iranian handicrafts, he noted, "When a foreign trade delegation visits Iran, we do not know where to take them to make them familiar with Iranian handicrafts."

Nevertheless, Namvar-Motlaq added, arrangements have been made with the ICHHTO head to set up a national showroom in Tehran.