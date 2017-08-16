President: Iran keen to promote ties with European countries

"The two Iranian and Austrian nations have never had any conflicts of interests", President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with the new Austrian Ambassador to Tehran, describing Tehran-Vienna ties long-standing and very friendly.

Receiving Ambassador Stefan Scholz's letter of credence on Wednesday, Rouhani added: "Tehran welcomes deepening ties with the European Union member countries, including Austria," president.ir reported.

"The two countries have enormous potentials in various fields, especially investment, business, science and modern technologies and they can take advantage of these potentials to further deepen ties to serve the two nations' interests," Rouhani continued.

Rouhani also noted: "Full implementation of the JCPOA agreement is beneficial to the European Union and the region; therefore, it is essential that the EU increase its efforts and role in this field."

Presenting his letter of credence, Stefan Scholz said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran can always count on Austria, especially in hard times, as a trustworthy partner."

"Austria is determined to establish multilateral cooperation with Iran in developing regional and international security," he said, adding that Austria supports Iran's international goals and policies on the global stage.

Ties with Belgrade

In a meeting with the new Serbian ambassador to Tehran, President Rouhani also said that Tehran welcomes cementing ties with Belgrade in all fields.

Meeting with the new Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic on Wednesday, Rouhani referred to tourism as a base for developing ties between Tehran and Belgrade. "The two countries have ample potentials in this field, and facilitating tourist travel can be very effective in familiarizing the two nations and forming closer ties between them."

Todorovic also delivered the Serbian president’s message of congratulations over Rouhani’s reelection, saying: "Belgrade is determined to deepen ties with Tehran in all political, economic, cultural and industrial fields, as well as sports and tourism."

"The government of Serbia is ready to develop cooperation and relations with Iran in all fields and the preliminary work in establishing good banking ties between the two countries has been carried out," he said.

He delivered an invitation by the president of Serbia to President Rouhani to make an official visit to his country.

Ties with Latam countries

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is politically determined to develop ties with friendly countries in Latin America, including Uruguay," President Rouhani said in a meeting with the new Uruguayan ambassador to Tehran.

Receiving the new Uruguayan ambassador's letter of credence on Wednesday, Rouhani said: "We must take the best advantage of potentials of Tehran and Montevideo to develop ties."

The president also expressed hope that the private sectors of the two countries develop relations and cooperation to serve the two nations.

"The views and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uruguay on global issues are very close to each other and the two countries believe that relations in the international stage must be based on mutual respect," the president added.

During the same meeting, the new Uruguayan ambassador to Tehran also presented his letter of credence to President Rouhani and delivered the Uruguayan president's message of congratulations for Rouhani's reelection.

"Montevideo is determined to develop and deepen ties with Tehran," he said, adding, "I will do my best to cement ties and cooperation between the two countries in all fields of mutual interest."