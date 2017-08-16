Daesh bomber kills seven Iraqi soldiers near oil-rich Baiji

Army Colonel Mohammed al-Assadi said around five assailants attacked the compound, located more than 210 kilometers (130 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, on Wednesday. Security personnel and army troops are based in the military facility.

Assadi added that one of the attackers blew up his explosive-laden vest at the entrance, while the other four engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the guards for around three hours.

The army colonel noted that police and army soldiers managed to kill the other four assailants. Six policemen and soldiers were also wounded during the gun battle.

On October 20, 2015, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC), Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, said Iraqi army soldiers and pro-government fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha’abi, had recaptured Baiji.

3 Peshmerga fighters killed, 11 injured in Daesh attack in Salahuddin

Meanwhile, three Peshmerga fighters have been killed and nearly a dozen others injured when Daesh extremists launched an attack against the Kurdish forces in the Zarka region of the northern province of Salahuddin.

Peshmerga Spokesman Brigadier General Halgurd Hikmat said his fellow fighters managed to repulse the assault, while three Kurdish fighters were killed and eleven others wounded.

Daesh militants catch 20 families fleeing Anbar town

Separately, Daesh militants caught 20 families attempting to flee a militant-held town in the western province of Anbar.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the civilians were trying to escape al-Qa'im, located nearly 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad, and heading towards the town of Rutbah before the militants arrested them.

Gruesome violence has plagued the northern and western parts of Iraq ever since Daesh terrorists mounted an offensive there more than two years ago, and took control of portions of Iraqi territory.

Iraqi army soldiers and Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters are engaged in joint operations to win back militant-held areas.