Iran’s Rouhani urges EU’s active role in JCPOA implementation

“The full implementation of the JCPOA benefits the EU and the region, so it is essential that the EU step up its efforts and role in this regard,” Rouhani said during a meeting with the new Austrian ambassador to Tehran, Stefan Scholz, on Wednesday.

Rouhani said the post-JCPOA era had offered a good opportunity for the further promotion of ties between Iran and the European countries, including Austria.

Hailing Austria’s successful hosting of the Iranian nuclear negotiations, Rouhani said all parties would reap the benefits of the JCPOA.

“The JCPOA is a win-win agreement, which on the one hand, removed false concerns of certain Western countries, and on the other hand, lifted cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation,” the Iranian president said, adding that the agreement had brought about peace and provided a suitable economic condition for investors.

He said Iran was keen to seize the post-JCPOA opportunities for investment and expand economic ties, especially banking transactions.

The Austrian envoy, for his part, lauded the Tehran-Vienna ties as deeply-rooted and based on mutual respect, and said his country supported Iran’s policies at the international arena.

Scholz added that Austria was eager to cooperate with Iran in boosting regional and international security.

Separately on Wednesday, the Iranian president received the new Serbian and Uruguayan envoys to Tehran.

Rouhani told Serbia’s Dragan Todorovic that Iran welcomed further ties with the European country in all sectors.

For his part, the Serbian envoy expressed the willingness of his country to expand ties with Iran in all fields, including the banking sector.

He also passed on an invitation from Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic to Rouhani to visit the European country.

During talks with the new Uruguayan ambassador to Tehran, Carlos Sgarbi von Steinmann, Rouhani said Iran and Uruguay had close stances on global developments, adding that the two countries underlined the need for ties based on mutual respect.

The Iranian chief executive highlighted nations’ right to self-determination, criticizing certain powers for interfering in the domestic affairs of other states, including Latin American countries, saying such policies could lead to further tensions.

The Uruguayan envoy, for his part, said his country would expand efforts to shore up ties with Iran in all sectors.