RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1052 GMT August 17, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198801
Published: 0426 GMT August 17, 2017

3rd day of debate on President Rouhani's proposed ministers starts

3rd day of debate on President Rouhani's proposed ministers starts

Third day of Iran's Majlis (Parliament) open session to discuss plans of President Hassan Rouhani's proposed ministers started here on Thursday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the Majlis session on Tuesday (Aug 15) to defend his cabinet picks and elaborate on his new government's plans, IRNA reported.

The debates continue for a couple of days and the 17 proposed ministers will defend their plans while lawmakers give their viewpoints for or against the plans. Votes of confidence are scheduled to be cast next Sunday or Monday. 

Rouhani was re-elected as the president for a second term after winning a landmark victory on May 19 presidential election.

President Rouhani took office on August 5. Then, he proposed 17 out of 18 ministers for his new cabinet. 

The proposed ministers are alphabetically being debated at Majlis sessions. 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
Majlis
proposed ministers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1301 sec