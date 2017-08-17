3rd day of debate on President Rouhani's proposed ministers starts

Third day of Iran's Majlis (Parliament) open session to discuss plans of President Hassan Rouhani's proposed ministers started here on Thursday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the Majlis session on Tuesday (Aug 15) to defend his cabinet picks and elaborate on his new government's plans, IRNA reported.



The debates continue for a couple of days and the 17 proposed ministers will defend their plans while lawmakers give their viewpoints for or against the plans. Votes of confidence are scheduled to be cast next Sunday or Monday.



Rouhani was re-elected as the president for a second term after winning a landmark victory on May 19 presidential election.



President Rouhani took office on August 5. Then, he proposed 17 out of 18 ministers for his new cabinet.



The proposed ministers are alphabetically being debated at Majlis sessions.