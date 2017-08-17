Iran’s ambassador to Iraq confers with UN Sec-Gen envoy, German counterpart

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi discussed Iraqi situation and referendum of Iraqi Kurdistan during separate meetings with the UN secretary general’s envoy in Iraq and German ambassador to Baghdad on Wednesday.

UN secretary general’s envoy in Iraq, Yankovich exchanged views with Masjedi on Iraqi and regional developments, referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan as well as coordination with Iran in various affairs, IRNA reported.



During the meeting, both sides underlined the need for continuing dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil to settle existing disputes.



Meanwhile, Masjedi conferred with German Ambassador to Iraq Cyril Nan on the Iraqi situation and issues of mutual interest.



The meetings were held in the premises of Iran's Embassy in Iraq.



On Tuesday, Iraqi Kurds delegation which is currently in Baghdad for talks on referendum met Masjedi in Iran's Embassy to the Arab state.