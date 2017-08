Iran's president congratulates Indonesia on independence day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Indonesian counterapart Joko Widodo on the occasion of Independence Day in that country on August 17, 1945.

Through a message on Thursday, President Rouhani also congratulated Indonesian people and government on the occasion, IRNA reported.



President Rouhani in his message hoped the two countries would witness deeper cooperation.



The Iranian president also wished prosperity and success for President Widodo and the Indonesian nation.



Each year on August 17, Indonesia celebrates gaining its independence from Netherlands in 1945.