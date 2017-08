Drunk fleeing Azeri driver behind killing of Iranian national arrested in Baku

News ID: 198806 Published: 0543 GMT August 17, 2017

State Traffic Police Department of Baku in Azerbaijan Republic announced on Thursday that the drunk fleeing driver behind killing of Iranian national has been arrested.

Iranian national Hassan Heidari was killed in a car accident in Baku on Aug 15 and the drunk driver left the accident scene immediately, IRNA reported.



Baku's traffic police reported that the Azeri driver who got behind the steering wheel was under the influence of alcoholic drink.

KeyWords