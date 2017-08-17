RSS
1052 GMT August 17, 2017

News ID: 198807
Published: 0642 GMT August 17, 2017

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes on training mission

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes on training mission

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet crashed while on a training mission on Thursday near eastern city of Sargodha, the main air base of the country, a press release issued by PAF said.

'PAF reports with regret that an F7-PG aircraft crashed near city of Sargodha while on a training mission. Search and rescue operation is in progress,' the statement added, IRNA reported.

Earlier on August 9 a senior officer of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was killed when his F-7 aircraft crashed near Mianwali city while on a routine operational flight.

F7-PGs , the Chinese aircrafts, were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6 aircraft, the trainer FT-7PGs came later. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
air force
crash
 
