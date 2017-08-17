Pakistan for enhanced cooperation with Kabul

Pakistan top-level civil and military officials during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) have resolved to work with the Afghan government for the resolution of issues including cross-border firing and support network for terrorist attacks in Pakistan, state media reported.

National Security Committee (NSC) reaffirmed its continued commitment to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, IRNA reported.



The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated that regional peace and progress is directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues, including issue of Kashmir.



The meeting reviewed internal and external security situation and the foreign policy in regional and global context.



The forum resolved to work at all levels with the people and government of Afghanistan for removal of all irritants in Afghanistan for terrorist incidents in Pakistan.



Pakistan claims terrorists who conduct attacks in the country, have their safe havens in Afghanistan. Kabul totally rejects the claims as baseless.