Iran to bolster missile power, deterrence: General

Iran will reinforce its missile capabilities in all areas, particularly in ballistic and cruise sectors, a top defense official said here on Thursday.

'Iran will follow up its naval deterrence,' Brigadier General Amir Hatami who is the Iranian president's pick for the post of defense minister announced at the parliament open session this morning, IRNA reported.



Elaborating on his plans, General Hatami said Iran has achieved the 'power of deterrence' and could use it later.



Pointing to the threats and the proxy wars being followed by the enemies, Hatami underlined Iran's effective role in both world and region.



He went on to say that the enemies have in vain hatched plots against the country in the international arenas.



He added that Iran has been successful in returning stability back to the region.



President Hassan Rouhani did give the list of his proposed ministers to Majlis (Parliament) few days after taking office on August 5 for the second time.