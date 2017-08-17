US at ‘economic war’ with China, says Trump advisor Steve Bannon

“One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it’s gonna be them if we go down this path,” Bannon was quoted as saying.

The United States is in an economic war with China, US President Donald Trump’s chief political strategist has said, warning Washington is losing the fight but is about to hit China hard over unfair trade practices, Hindustantimes reported.

“We’re at economic war with China,” Steve Bannon told US news site prospect.org in an interview published in Wednesday.

“It’s in all their literature. They’re not shy about saying what they’re doing. One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it’s gonna be them if we go down this path,” he was quoted as saying.

“If we continue to lose it, we’re five years away, I think, 10 years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we’ll never be able to recover.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had seen the report, and reiterated the essence of the China-U.S. trade relationship is mutually beneficial.

“In reality, China and the United States’ long term cooperation has brought about real benefits for both countries’ peoples, any unbiased person will clearly see this fact,” she told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

“We have also said before, a trade war has no future. A trade war does not serve the interests of any party, as fighting a trade war will not produce a winner. We hope that relevant parties can stop viewing issues of the 21st century with a 19th- or 20th-century mentality.”