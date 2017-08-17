RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0514 GMT August 17, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198817
Published: 0102 GMT August 17, 2017

Landslide in northeast DR Congo kills dozens

Landslide in northeast DR Congo kills dozens

A landslide has swept over a fishing village on the banks of a lake in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official says.

Part of a mountain engulfed "a fisherman's camp after heavy rains caused a landslide," the deputy governor of Ituri province, Pacifique Keta, told AFP on Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

He said 40 people were killed in the disaster in the village of Tora on the banks of Lake Albert on Wednesday.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), we buried 28 bodies and today we will bury 12 more," said Keta.

A doctor at the nearby Tshomia hospital, Herve Isamba, said they were treating four people injured in the landslide.

The vast country has experienced a number of previous such disasters.

In May 2010, a mudslide that swept over the eastern village of Kibiriga killed 19 people. The bodies of 27 others were never recovered.

In February 2002, about 50 people were found dead after a wave of mud and rocks hit the eastern town of Uvira, submerging about 150 homes.

Fishing on Lake Albert is one of the main occupations in Ituri, which borders Uganda.

   
KeyWords
Landslide
DR Congo
Kill
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1016 sec