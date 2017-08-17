Malala Yousafzai wins place at Oxford; to study philosophy, politics and economics

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban for advocating education for girls in her native Pakistan has won a place to study at Oxford University.

The youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace tweeted her delight at being offered the place to study at Oxford. “So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students --- the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!” she posted, along with a screen shot of her acceptance into the prestigious university.

She will study the PPE pathway (philosophy, politics and economics), a course chosen by former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto — a post Malala has dreamt of running for. “In Pakistan, unfortunately, they haven’t really seen a trustworthy leader yet,” Malala had told Hindustan Times in an October 2015 interview.

Malala’s world changed on October 9, 2012, when the Taliban targeted and shot her for her advocacy of girls education in Pakistan. After undergoing critical surgery and rehabilitation in Birmingham, she said she got a “second life” devoted to education.

She was granted the Nobel Peace prize in 2014 aged 17, along with India’s Kailash Satyarthi for their championing of children’s rights.