Iran, Turkey agree to boost military cooperation: Official

Iran and Turkey agree to forge closer military cooperation following talks in Ankara this week between the Iranian Armed Forces’ chief of staff and senior Turkish officials, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman says.

“An agreement was reached to hold further high-level visits from now on," Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on Thursday.

“A series of activities will also be held to boost military cooperation,” he added.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri arrived in Turkey on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking politico-military delegation.

He met with the country’s top authorities, including President Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, General Hulusi Akar, and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

It was the first visit by an Iranian chief of staff of the Armed Forces to Turkey after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Kalin described Baqeri’s visit as “fruitful and successful” and added that bilateral talks focused on counter-terrorism, the campaign against Daesh Takfiri terrorists, and a joint effort by Iran, Turkey and Russia to stem the fighting in parts of Syria.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Erdogan on Wednesday, Baqeri said bilateral defense ties, regional developments and battling terrorism were the key issues discussed.

"On military issues, both sides agreed to have mutual cooperation on education and student exchanges as well as holding joint training courses," he said.

He noted that Erdogan would be traveling to Iran in the near future.