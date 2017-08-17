Van plows into crowd in Spain’s Barcelona, killing two

A van has crashed into dozens of people in the center of the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing two people and injuring several others.

The city police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash," in a statement released on Thursday, saying, “Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van, many injuries.”

According to latest reports, two people have lost their life in the incident, which has been called a terrorist attack by police in Barcelona.

The Spanish police noted that they were clearing the area after the incident, which has left a number of people injured.

The area around the incident was cordoned off, with several ambulances and police vehicles on the scene, an AFP correspondent said.

Barcelona’s emergency services asked people not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, requesting the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

A report by El Pais newspaper stated that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

A report by El Periodico newspaper indicated that two armed men had entrenched themselves at a bar in Barcelona's city center after the van incident, noting that it was not immediately clear if the men were the drivers of the van.