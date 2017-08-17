RSS
August 17, 2017

News ID: 198828
Published: 0434 GMT August 17, 2017

Ministry warns against suspicious, anti-revolutionary moves

Intelligence ministry in a statement on Thursday said all activities of the ministry are in line with religion, law and observing Islamic code of conduct.

In recent days, some suspicious moves and opponent and anti-revolutionary media try to create tension through spread of fabricated news and information to label false accusations to committed organizations or people to sow seeds of discord in the society, the statement read.

The ministry strongly ruled out such accusations and fabricated hue and cry and declared that the activities of the ministry are in line with religion, law and observing code of conduct, the statement underlined.

   
KeyWords
Ministry
suspicious
anti-revolutionary
 
