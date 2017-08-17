RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1038 GMT August 17, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198833
Published: 0541 GMT August 17, 2017

Health minister visits Hojjatolesalm Karroubi

Health minister visits Hojjatolesalm Karroubi

Minister of Health, Medication and Medical Education Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi said on Thursday that upon request of President Hassan Rouhani, he and his colleagues paid a visit to Hojjatoleslam Karroubi to check his blood pressure, heart beats and nutrition.

Speaking to IRNA, Hashemi said, 'I was informed midnight that in hours of failing to eat the dinner, Mr. Karroubi's heart beat and blood pressure were not in satisfactory condition; so he was hospitalized and underwent treatment.'

'Thanks to God, his blood pressure and heart beat are normal and as soon as his physical condition is stabilized, he will be released from the hospital on consent of the attending physicians and his family,' he said.

   
KeyWords
Health minister
Karroubi
Rouhani
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0527 sec