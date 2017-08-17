Health minister visits Hojjatolesalm Karroubi

Minister of Health, Medication and Medical Education Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi said on Thursday that upon request of President Hassan Rouhani, he and his colleagues paid a visit to Hojjatoleslam Karroubi to check his blood pressure, heart beats and nutrition.

Speaking to IRNA, Hashemi said, 'I was informed midnight that in hours of failing to eat the dinner, Mr. Karroubi's heart beat and blood pressure were not in satisfactory condition; so he was hospitalized and underwent treatment.'



'Thanks to God, his blood pressure and heart beat are normal and as soon as his physical condition is stabilized, he will be released from the hospital on consent of the attending physicians and his family,' he said.