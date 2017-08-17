At least 13 dead in Barcelona van attack

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for deadly attack.

A Catalan government official said on Thursday that 13 people have died and at least 80 have been injured in a van attack in Barcelona's city center. Joaquim Forn confirmed the death toll on Twitter.

Catalonia's regional head Carles Puigdemont told a news conference that Spanish police had arrested two people after a van drove into crowds in Barcelona city's center.

It was still not clear how many attackers had been involved in the incident. Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.

Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, said the city would hold a minute of silence on Friday at midday.