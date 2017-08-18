Climbing imports shrink eurozone trade surplus

The eurozone’s trade surplus in goods with the rest of the world shrunk by €1.7 billion in June on the back of a healthy climb in imports in the bloc.

Year on year imports rose 6.2 per cent in June compared to the same period last year while exports grew 3.9 percent — bringing down the goods surplus to €26.6 billion, ft.com wrote.

Higher imports mark another sign of strengthening demand in the continent which is boasting its lowest unemployment rate since early 2009 and still subdued inflation.

Trade between eurozone countries also grew by 3.5 percent to €157.5 billion according to official figures from Eurostat.

In the first six months of the year, eurozone countries exported goods worth over €1 trillion to the rest of the world, rising 8 percent over the same period last year.

But economists have warned that a marked rise in the value of the euro this year could hit exporters. The single currency is the best performing in the G10 this year, hitting a three-year high against the dollar.