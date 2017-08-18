Israel plans to build new settlement in Jordan Valley: Report

Israel reportedly plans to set up a new settlement in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s Channel 10, the “official” plan by the regime’s Ministry of Construction and Housing targets an area called “Brosh,” which hosts a Zionist youth settlement.

The new settlement is to comprise 100 settler units, Press TV reported.

The channel quoted Israeli Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant as saying, “Brosh is a strategic and important security location” for Israel.

Israel occupied the entire West Bank, including East al-Quds, during full-frontal military operations in 1967. It later annexed the territories. Neither move has ever been recognized by the international community.

Upon annexation, it began propping up the settlements, deemed as illegal by the international community due to their construction on occupied territory.

More than 600,000 Israelis now live in the settlements.

Last month, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flaunted a record rate of settlement expansion on the occupied Palestinian land during his term. “No other government has done as much for settlement in the land of Israel as the government which I lead,” he said of the occupied territories belonging to Palestinians.

Israel’s settlement activities have the steadfast support of the United States, which keeps vetoing United Nations resolutions in their condemnation.

Last December, however, the UN Security Council declared all such settlements illegal after the then US president, Barack Obama, decided not to veto the relevant resolution in a surprise move.

Netanyahu, whose right-wing coalition cabinet relies heavily on the support of heavy-weight settlement advocates, has, though, ignored the resolution and even stepped up the construction activities thanks to Washington’s silence under Obama’s successor, Donald Trump.