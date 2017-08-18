UN chief: Saudi coalition attacks killed children in Yemen

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said in a draft report that the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for more than half the children killed and injured in Yemen's civil war last year.

The report, obtained by The Associated Press, said the United Nations verified 1,340 casualties and attributed 683 to attacks carried out by the coalition, startribune.com wrote.

The draft report on children and armed conflict echoes similar findings from last year when the US-backed coalition was put on a UN blacklist for violating child rights.

It was removed by then secretary general Ban Ki-moon after Saudi Arabia and other coalition supporters threatened to stop funding many UN programs. But Ban said he stood by the report, which said the UN verified a total of 1,953 youngsters killed and injured in Yemen in 2015 — a sixfold increase compared with 2014.

Foreign Policy magazine reported Wednesday that Virigina Gamba, the new UN special representative for children and armed conflict, intended to recommend that the Saudi-led coalition be added to the list of countries that kill and maim children.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that Guterres hasn't seen the draft report that was leaked. He said its contents are still under discussion and the decision of who will be on the blacklist is up to him.