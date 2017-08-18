Iran condemns deadly Daesh attack in Barcelona

Iran has condemned a Daesh terror attack that left over a dozen people dead in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona, saying it is time for the world to build a united front against terrorism.

In a Friday statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahrain Qassemi voiced sympathy with the Spanish government and nation as well as the bereaved families of the victims and those injured in the car ramming attack, Press TV wrote.

At least 13 people were killed and some 100 others wounded when an assailant rammed a van into a crowd in central Barcelona. The Takfiri Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility.

“After suffering successive defeats on the battlefield in the [Middle East] region, extremists have now placed indiscriminate terror attacks around the world on their agenda,” which targets innocent civilians, said Qassemi.

“Now, no country, not even the overt and covert supporters of terrorists, could feel immune to this international scourge and wretched plight,” the official added.

The official further called on all peaceable countries, which seek a sincere fight against terrorism, to form a “united global alliance against violence, instability and terror.”

In doing so, the countries need to set differences aside and prioritize the fight against and the annihilation of “these merchants of death and hatred,” he added.

Iran, as a victim of terrorism which has invariably fought on the frontline against this phenomenon, is prepared to offer a helping hand to the international community in this regard, Qassemi added.

Daesh has been trying to force its way into Europe over the past years, staging heinous terrorist operations across the continent, mainly in France and Belgium, where it has killed dozens of civilians in bombings and gun attacks.