Does the pill prevent arthritis?

Women who take the oral contraceptive pill are protected from going on to develop arthritis in later life, a new study suggested.

Scientists believe hormonal changes prompted by the pill may decrease the risk of suffering from the painful disease, according to telegraph.co.uk.

Research in Sweden found that using the common contraceptive method for seven or more years was associated with a 19 percent lower chance of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

However, women who had stopped using the pill still appeared to benefit from a protective effect, enjoying a 13 percent lower risk of the condition.

Rheumatoid arthritis, which usually develops between the ages of 40 and 50, affects more than 400,000 people in the UK.

It occurs when the body’s immune system targets joints such as the wrists and ankles, causing painful swelling, and is twice as common in women as it is in men.

This has led scientists to suspect hormonal and reproductive factors may contribute to the underlying cause.

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute drew on data from 2,809 women with the disease and compared it with the medical records of 5,312 women randomly selected from the general population.

They found that those who had used an oral contraceptive at any time had a lower risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis than those who had never done so.

The risk was 15 percent lower in current users of the pill.

Over time, rheumatoid arthritis can damage the joints themselves as well as the nearby cartilage.

There is no cure for the condition, however the symptoms can be treated using medication and supportive therapies such as physiotherapy.

The researchers wrote, “In this large population-based study, we were able to address these questions more thoroughly than has been possible before.

“Using the Pill for more than seven years — the average length of use among the study participants — was associated with a 19 percent lower risk of developing arthritis.

“Further research is required to explore the biological mechanisms behind our findings.”

The oral contraceptive pill contains artificial versions of the female hormones estrogen and progesterone, which women produce naturally to prevent the ovary releasing an egg.

Pill usage declines steeply with age, from two-thirds of women aged between 20 and 24, to 11 percent of women in their late 40s.

There is no upper age limit beyond which healthy women should not take the pill, however those who smoke are advised not to take it above 35.

Published in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases, the study also sought to identify whether breastfeeding was associated with a lower risk of arthritis, as had been suspected, however no significant link was found.