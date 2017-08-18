Band-e Amir: One of most glorious ancient dams

Band-e Amir (Amir Dam) is a case of the heavenly water designing masterpieces accomplished by Persian architects and the main significant dam dating back to the Al-e Bouyeh Dynasty.

It is located 40 kilometers northeast of Shiraz and 15 kilometers south of Marvdasht, in the southern province of Fars over the Kor River and nearby Band-e Amir Town, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Assumed to have been built in the 10th century CE, it is viewed as one of the engineering feats in art.

Notwithstanding its fortified structure which has withstood the trial of time, it proceeds to effectively direct the stream of the waterway — a sign of the precision taken in its development hundreds of years ago.

An arrangement of six dams were built along the Kor River — with Amir Dam being the most important of them — during Al-e Bouyeh Dynasty.

The water passing through the aforementioned dams was basically used to feed nearby fields and factories.

Some chronicled records show that Amir Dam was constructed upon the order of Amir Azdoddoleh Deylami, thus giving it its name.

The structure of the dam is made up of two sections: The dam and the bridge.

Its principal components — utilized as part of its development — are rocks held together with metal joints. The dam extends 120 meters crosswise over and was the primary link to the districts on the two sides of the waterway.

On the western side of the dam, there is a rectangular structure measuring 10 meters across and seven meters deep. It was used to divert the stream of water.

The entire stream of the waterway can be diverted through this trench.

Privately known as the Gav-Shir trench, it extends 40 meters before making a 90 degree turn to one side and proceeding for another 800 meters before rejoining the main waterway once again.

Given its area, water can gather significantly behind the dam which is seven meters deep. Therefore a total of 24 towns around Kor River can access and exploit the waterway.