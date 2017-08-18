Israel freezes controversial settlement law

Reuters Buildings under construction at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's Supreme Court has frozen implementation of a law legalizing dozens of settlements built on private Palestinian land, which the UN labelled a "thick red line".

Court documents seen by AFP Friday showed that Judge Neal Hendel issued Thursday an open-ended restraining order suspending a bill passed by parliament that would retroactively legalize a number of settlements across the occupied West Bank.

The decision was in response to a petition brought by 17 Palestinian local councils on whose land the settlements are built.

The decision was condemned by the regime’s rightwing politicians who accused the judiciary of overruling the will of the parliament.

Rights groups were also parties to the petition.

Hendel wrote in his decision that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had asked him to grant the order.

It did not specify a time limit but demanded that Israel's parliament, the Knesset, deliver its response by September 10 and that Mandelblit submit an opinion by October 16.

‘Thick red line’

The act, known as the "legalization law", was passed in February and brought immediate condemnation from around the world.

The UN’s Middle East envoy joined a wave of international condemnation of Israel at the time, warning that it had crossed a “thick red line” by passing a controversial law legalizing the expropriation of private Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Nickolay Mladenov said following the February Knesset vote the bill set a "very dangerous precedent."

"This is the first time the Israeli Knesset legislates in the occupied Palestinian lands and particularly on property issues," he told AFP at the time.

"That crosses a very thick red line."

International law considers all settlements to be illegal.

‘Legalize theft’

Mandelblit himself warned Tel Aviv the law could be unconstitutional and risked exposing Israel to international prosecution for war crimes.

The act allows Israel to appropriate Palestinian private land on which settlers built without knowing it was private property or because Tel Aviv allowed them to do so.

Palestinian landowners whose property was taken for settlers would be compensated with cash or given alternative plots.

Palestinians said the law was a means to "legalize theft" and France called it a "new attack on the two-state solution."