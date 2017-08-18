Iran asks steel mills to allocate more billet to domestic market

Steel mills have been asked to allocate more steel billet to the domestic market as demand has increased significantly, informed sources in Tehran said.

The sources confirmed a report on the Iranian Steel Producers Association's website Wednesday that the request had been made, but said there was no immediate talk of banning billet exports, Platts reported.

Officials from major steel producers, the Iran Mercantile Exchange and the producers association attended a meeting organized by out-going Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammadreza Nematzadeh, earlier this week to discuss the impact of billet price increases in the domestic market, the sources said.

"The country's steel industry has been instructed to allocate at least 50 percent of the output to the domestic market through IME, and with a base price of an average of three international market indices," ISPA Vice President Hamidreza Taherizadeh was quoted as saying by Chilanonline, according to ISPA website.

Exports will continue, although domestic demand will be a priority for billet producers, he added.

Taherizadeh said re-rollers were waiting for the billet to become available, and were also ready to import if the import duty on billet was removed and domestic producers were unable to cover their requirements.

The import duty on billet is currently 15 percent, and a 9 percent VAT is also payable.

The market reacted very quickly to the latest news. The Iran Mercantile Exchange said 5,000 tons of Khouzestan Steel Company billet was traded on the exchange on Wednesday at 19.8 million rials ($600/ton) — down 3.4 percent from Monday.

It is not yet clear whether the billet import duty will be removed. Such a measure would take three to four weeks to be put into place, one market player in Tehran suggested.

He said it was more likely the current policy of seeking to have more domestic steel allocated to downstream industries would continue, with production also expected to be increased over the next few months.