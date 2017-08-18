RSS
August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017

IRNA chief calls for proper information dissemination

IRNA chief calls for proper information dissemination

Production of proper information is the paramount need of the media if the goal is to reach the highest level of effectiveness, said the chief of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in the western Iranian province of Kurdestan.

"That media which recognizes people as its partners will be successful," Mohammad Khoddadi said while underlining the importance of people's role in the areas of media, information and communications, IRNA reported.

Addressing a local meeting in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, Khoddadi stressed that 'information' is human's second basic need after oxygen.

Managing director of IRNA attended a ceremony in Sanandaj to introduce the new head of IRNA office in the province.

   
Resource: IRNA
