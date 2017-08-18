RSS
News ID: 198885
Published: 0230 GMT August 18, 2017

Video) One person killed in Finland knife rampage

Video) One person killed in Finland knife rampage

One person was dead after a man armed with a knife stabbed several people in Finland before being shot by armed police.

Eyewitness reported hearing one or more gunshots and seeing at least one person lying dead on the ground in the southwestern city of Turku, the Daily Mail reported.

The Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a pram was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Footage from the scene showed people fleeing the area and people shouting ‘Varo – varokaa’ which means ‘Watch out’.

Police tweeted: “Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city center.”

They added that they have shot the suspect in the leg and took him into custody.

Police warned people to stay away from the area. Security at Helsinki airport and train stations was reinforced following the attack.

Tea Partiest Published on Aug 18, 2017
