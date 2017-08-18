Iran's first glass expo to be held in Tehran next week

Scores of foreign and domestic companies are expected to take part in the First International Exhibition of Glass and Related Industries scheduled to be held in Tehran from August 23 to 26.

The participants of the first edition of International Exhibition of Glass and Related Industries are expected to put their latest achievements and products on display. The event will be held in Tehran International Fairgrounds, IFP News reported.

Among the items to be showcased at the expo are glass production machines, equipment and production lines, methods and machineries to process raw materials, different kinds of constructional, façade, car and anti-bullet glass as well as door and window and items pertaining to other related industries.

Iran's Trade Promotion Organization has issued the permit for the exhibition which will be organized in cooperation with Germany's Glasstec — the world's leading trade fair for glass industry and its suppliers — as well as Iranian associations for glass producers in an area spanning over 7,500 square meters.

In addition to domestic and foreign glass production companies, the exposition will be attended by Renewable Energy Organization of Iran, Iran's Road, Housing and Development Research Center, Iran's Nanotechnology Initiative Council as well as representatives from France, Italy, Germany and China.

Several foreign and domestic trade, economic, industrial and investment companies are expected to visit the expo for with representatives of the participating companies.

A number of training workshops, attended by Iranian industrialists, university professors, related officials and researchers are also scheduled on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Among the aims of the expo are providing domestic firms involved in glass production industry with the opportunity to gain knowledge about the most modern products and advancements in this field and exchange information with their foreign counterparts about the latest technologies, products and achievements in the industry, creating a direct link between producers and consumers and preparing the ground for cooperation between the participants in the field of investment, generating jobs, marketing and trade promotion.

The exhibition will be open to visitors every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Commenting on the expo, Fardad Maghanti, the head of the HQ responsible for holding the exhibition, said glass is mainly used in Iran in the building construction industry.

He noted that glass production is among the most important industries in Iran, adding industrial production of glass in the country began in 1996.

Stressing that glass production is highly economical in Iran, he said all the raw materials are available in the country which has increased the importance of expanding the industry.

He listed silica, sodium carbonate, magnesium oxide, lime and dolomite as the raw materials for producing glass, noting that they are all found in abundance in Iran at cheap rates, which is the primary and most important advantage of the industry in the country.

Maghanti said in the early years after the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country met more than 70 percent of the domestic demand for glass through imports. "However, once a number of glass production factories were set up in Iran in the 90s, the country achieved self-sufficiency in this industry."

Currently, 10 major companies in Iran produce 450,000 square meters of glass per day of which 40 percent are exported to Persian Gulf littoral states, Central Asian countries and even Europe.