Iran's garment industry gears up for new markets

Iran has taken steps to renovate its garment industry to enter international markets, an industry official said.

"Exporting apparel products to the neighboring countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and, in particular, Azerbaijan, is on the agenda," the head of Tehran's Apparel Manufacturers and Retailers Union, Abolqasem Shirazi told Trend News Agency.

He added that capabilities of Iranian manufacturers for producing clothing items have doubled over the past year.

Iranian media outlets earlier reported that about 1,500 industrial units and 30,000 employees were involved in the clothing sector with a capacity for producing 340,000 tons of garments per year.

Noting that international sanctions over the past several years slowed down the industry as well as exports, he added that following the removal of nuclear related sanctions on the Islamic Republic in January of 2016, Iranian manufacturers have drawn up plans to export about 30 percent of their total output.

He further touched on Iran's clothing items imports and said that notwithstanding the recent calls for support of domestic production, the volume of garment imports has significantly dropped.

Shirazi estimated that, in the period prior to the new Iranian year (on March 21), domestically-produced garment items have formed about 50 percent of Tehran's total clothing items markets.

According to him, public interest in the domestic products has dramatically surged over the recent months.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Education and Research Committee Mohammad Mehdi Zahedi, had earlier said that the garment sector has an annual turnover of 400 trillion rials (over $12 billion based on official rate).