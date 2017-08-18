Iranian official urges full free trade with Syria

An Iranian business official called for making the most out of a free trade agreement with Syria, voicing Iran's readiness to meet the Arab country's needs.

Deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi, in a meeting with Syria's Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil in Damascus on Thursday, called on the Syrian minister to assign a special envoy to arrange for "thorough and full implementation of a free trade agreement" between the two countries, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Selahvarzi further pledged that ICCIMA would meet the needs of Syria once Damascus lists its urgent needs and specifies the construction or reconstruction projects that require assistance from Iran.

Al-Khalil hoped that ICCIMA's experience would contribute to stronger economic cooperation between Iran and Syria and strengthen interaction between the private sectors of the two countries.

The Syrian minister also unveiled plans for a visit to Iran with a big business delegation.

Iran is among the 43 countries that have attended the 59th Damascus International Fair, which kicked off on Thursday following a 5-year hiatus.

Iran has the highest number of companies in the event, with 30 firms in a pavilion with an area exceeding 1,000 square meters.

Earlier this month, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said his country hopes to get assistance from Iran to nurse its ailing economy back to health.

Syria is increasingly restoring its political and military power, but the major challenge it now faces is economic issues, Khamis said in a meeting with Iran's parliament speaker in Tehran on August 6, adding that Syria relies on Iran to go through the 'economic recovery and development' stage.

More than six years of war have taken a severe toll on Syria, costing the economy $226 billion, according to a new World Bank report.