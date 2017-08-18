Karroubi ends hunger strike after health minister’s visit

Mehdi Karroubi, a former Iranian Parliament speaker under house arrest for six years, ended his hunger strike late Thursday after the authorities accepted to remove security guards from his home in Tehran.

The 79-year-old cleric stopped eating and drinking on Wednesday to demand a public trial and the removal of intelligence ministry agents. He was hospitalized a day later with high blood pressure.

His son, Mohammad Hossein, told ILNA that Karroubi met with Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi on Thursday, and secured promises that convinced him to end the hunger strike.

He said the government had promised to remove the agents from his home.

The cleric had a pacemaker fitted earlier this month and was prescribed heart medication, which he continued to take after starting the hunger strike.

After visiting Karroubi on Thursday, Hashemi told IRNA that his heart beat and blood pressure is under control.

The minster said he visited Karroubi upon the request of President Hassan Rouhani.

Hashemi noted that Karroubi could be discharged once his condition becomes stable.

He remained in hospital on Friday as doctors monitored his condition.

Mehdi Karroubi and fellow reformist Mir Hossein Mousavi, 75, were candidates in Iran's 2009 presidential election, which was won by incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The election result sparked months of deadly street protests over claims that the polls were rigged in favor of the winner.

The two, along with Mousavi’s wife Zahra Rahnavard, were placed under house arrest in 2011 for their role in the protests.