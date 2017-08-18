CBI: 11th gov’t absorbs $11.8b of foreign investment

The 11th government absorbed $ 11.8 billion of foreign investment, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced in a report on Thursday.

According to IRNA, the investments were made in the framework of 36 projects, the report said.

CBI also added that the 10th government absorbed $3.9 billion of foreign investment in the framework of 29 projects, while the 89 projects of the ninth government fetched $3.4 billion.

Iran’s Ministry of Economy has reportedly signed bilateral agreements to incentivize and mutually support investments with Japan, Russia, Singapore, Iraq, Slovakia and Luxembourg, with the goal of attracting more foreign investments, undertaking risk coverage, and lowering the risk of investment in the country.