Trump removes Stephen Bannon from White House: Sources

US President Donald Trump has removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House, according to two administration officials.

Trump told his senior aides that he has decided to remove Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election, two Trump administration officials briefed on the issue told The New York Times.

Bannon’s expulsion is said to have been resulted from an interview that infuriated the US president earlier this week.

Bannon was quoted as claiming he had the power to fire officials at the State Department and contradicted Trump on North Korea.

The president signaled Bannon stands on shaky ground when he was asked by a reporter if he still has the confidence in his chief strategist.

“We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump responded, adding that while he believes he is a "good person," Bannon "came on very late" to the campaign.

Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement meanwhile issued a statement on Friday saying, "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day."

"We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” Sanders stated.