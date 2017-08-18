RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0856 GMT August 18, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198903
Published: 0537 GMT August 18, 2017

Trump removes Stephen Bannon from White House: Sources

Trump removes Stephen Bannon from White House: Sources

US President Donald Trump has removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House, according to two administration officials.

Trump told his senior aides that he has decided to remove Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election, two Trump administration officials briefed on the issue told The New York Times.

Bannon’s expulsion is said to have been resulted from an interview that infuriated the US president earlier this week.

Bannon was quoted as claiming he had the power to fire officials at the State Department and contradicted Trump on North Korea.

The president signaled Bannon stands on shaky ground when he was asked by a reporter if he still has the confidence in his chief strategist.

“We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump responded, adding that while he believes he is a "good person," Bannon "came on very late" to the campaign.

Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement meanwhile issued a statement on Friday saying, "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day."

"We are grateful for his service and wish him the best,” Sanders stated.

 
   
KeyWords
Trump
Stephen Bannon
White House
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1277 sec