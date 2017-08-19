Machines could replace immigrant workers

It's an issue costing California farmers millions of dollars and, they argue, it will eventually mean higher food prices at supermarkets.

Bogart, who is president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California, said, "With the shortage of workers, we have to develop other means to help us grow, harvest and process our crops – robotics, mechanization, automation," CNN wrote.

The farmers in Bogart's area aren't alone. Farmers across the state are investing more in robots and other automated technologies as they struggle to fill job openings, according to a Federal Reserve survey published in July.

That reality in California may be a wrinkle in an immigration plan backed by President Trump. The thinking behind the policy is that it would provide more job opportunities and better wages for Americans by reducing legal immigration to the US by 50 percent over the next decade.

The bill, known as the RAISE Act, seeks to create a skills-based immigration system that would particularly cut back on low-skilled, foreign-born workers.

White House adviser Stephen Miller said August 2, "This is a major promise to the American people to push for merit-based immigration reform that protects US workers."

But one prominent US official says that cutting immigration won't lead to more jobs. Instead, robots are more likely to swoop in.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNNMoney Tuesday, "If the labor is not available, this is not going to lead to more employment of people in the US. It's going to lead to more use of technology and machinery. We are definitely hearing a lot of these stories."

Worker shortages have been a long-term problem at farms across America.

Bogart, the farming association leader, estimates farmers in his region are missing 15-20 percent of the workers they need.

The pay isn't bad: California farm hands earn $12 to $14 an hour, according to the Economic Policy Institute. That's above California's minimum wage of $10 an hour.

"American workers have been unable or unwilling to fill these positions," said Bogart.

Farmers' increasing investment in automation poses a challenge to Trump's immigration plan to carve out more jobs for Americans. It also runs parallel to the trend in American manufacturing: Trump wants companies to produce more in the United States and less in Mexico or China.