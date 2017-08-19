RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0734 GMT August 19, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198916
Published: 0523 GMT August 19, 2017

Gunmen kill local leader of Pakistan's pro-Taliban party

Gunmen kill local leader of Pakistan's pro-Taliban party
Supporters of hard line pro-Taliban party. (AFP/BANARAS KHAN)

A police officer said gunmen on a motorcycle have killed a local leader of Pakistan's pro-Taliban Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam party in an apparent assassination in the northwest before fleeing.

Local police chief Amjad Khan said Attaullah Shah was walking home after praying at a mosque in the city of Dera Ismail Khan when the assailants opened fire early Saturday, foxnews.com reported.

No one has claimed responsibility and Khan said police have launched a manhunt for the assailants.

The latest attack comes months after Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of Pakistan's Senate, narrowly escaped death when Daesh militants orchestrated a suicide attack in the country's southwest, killing 28 people.

Dera Ismail Khan is located 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the northwestern city of Peshawar.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Taliban
Police
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1400 sec