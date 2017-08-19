Social media is ruining the way we recall memories

Social media is hard work. We’re encouraged to share the most vivid details of our lives to an audience and then we wait for people to measure how exciting our memories are by clicking ‘like’.

The jury’s out on whether we’re chronically insecure or simply sadists, but we humans always did love a tough crowd, according to metro.co.uk.

And if the likes of Instagram and Facebook didn’t give us enough to worry about, there’s yet another downside to social media.

It’s pretty bleak. It appears that thanks to processing our good times through a filter, the skewed presentation of our lives through Valencia is affecting the way we see significant events.

“The new research by safe.co.uk has shown us just how fallible memory is and the use of social media is actually contributing to this false recall,” said Professor Conway, the Head of Psychology at City University London.

“People tend to succumb to online pressures and only present themselves in a positive light on social media and as people look back on their photos, they can go on to construct false ‘happy’ memories of what that photo represents.

“This then leads to false representations of the self and people create memories to support the pictures they’re looking at.”

And surprise surprise, the study showed that 25-34 year olds are the most likely group to struggle to recall ‘real’ childhood memories.

In order to combat the rose-tinted reboot, Professor Conway advised that we keep ‘tangible keepsakes’ to keep our memories in check.

What we need to remember is that in order to accurately remember times gone by, we should be using other cues and tangible keepsakes, not just online photos, to store our memories most effectively.

Maybe we should just, y’know, delete our social media channels and live normal lives without the validation of a mysterious online community…?

Well, we tried.