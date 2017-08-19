Total solar eclipse 2017: When is it, why is it happening? (Video)

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will witness an eclipse of the Sun for the first time in 99 years, where the moon will pass in front of the Sun casting darkness across swathes of the Earth's surface.

Dubbed the Great American Eclipse, the moment will see the Sun, the moon and the Earth become perfectly aligned in an once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle seen from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, according to telegraph.co.uk.

Although the people in the UK won't see a perfect alignment, they will be able to see a partial eclipse (where the moon covers only a part of the Sun).

Who will see it?

Everyone in North America, parts of South America, Africa and Europe — including the UK — will see at least a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers only a part of the Sun.

However, 14 states across the US will experience a total solar eclipse with more than two minutes of darkness descending in the middle of the day over the course of 100 minutes.

More than 12 million Americans live inside the path of totality and more than half of the nation live within 643km of it.

Millions more are expected to travel to cities along the path to witness the phenomenon.

What causes an eclipse?

The diameter of the Sun is 400 times that of the moon but it lies 400 times further away — which means if you are in exactly the right alignment on the surface of the Earth at the right time, you will see the two celestial bodies overlap exactly.

Where can see the eclipse in the UK?

It will be visible in parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from around 19:35 on August 21 — but make sure you're in a spot where there's no cloud.

What areas will see total blackout?

Anyone within the path of totality will see the sky become dark for several minutes as the moon completely covers the Sun. The path is relatively thin, around 112km wide, and stretches from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

It will first be seen at Lincoln Beach, Oregon at 9:05 Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), with totality beginning at 10:16 PDT.

Over the next 90 minutes, it will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and end near Charleston, South Carolina at 14:28 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The lunar shadow will leave the US at 04:09 EDT.

Its longest duration will be near Carbondale, Illinois, where the Sun will be completely covered for two minutes and 40 seconds.