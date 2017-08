Russia knife attacker wounds eight

Eight people have been wounded in a knife attack in the Russian city of Surgut, security sources said.

The man, who apparently stabbed passers-by on the street at random, was shot dead by police, BBC reported.

The injured have been taken to hospital, where two are in a critical condition, the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reports.

Russia's Investigations Committee said the attacker had been ‘liquidated’. No motive has been established yet.

The TASS news agency quoted local police as saying the man may have been suffering from mental illness.

News outlet Russia Today reported the attack happened at about 11:20 local time (06:20 GMT).

Surgut, about 2,100km (1,300 miles) east of Moscow in the Khanty-Mansiysk area of Siberia, has a population of more than 350,000.