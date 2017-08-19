Super-rich agreeing to rent London homes without visiting

A property in Hanover Terrace, Regent’s Park, London. A client paid £25,000 a week for a house on the street without seeing it in person. (ALAMY)

Wealthy foreigners are prepared to shell out as much as £25,000 a week renting luxury homes in London without bothering to set foot inside before opening their wallets.

High-end estate agents report that overseas demand for super-prime London homes is so strong that the global super-rich are agreeing to rent properties after only viewing them on FaceTime or WhatsApp, The Guardian wrote.

In one of the latest examples of the growing trend an unnamed person, described by the agent only as “a global superstar”, agreed to rent a seven-bedroom, Grade II-listed terraced house overlooking Regent’s Park after watching a live video tour on an iPhone.

Henry Pryor, a luxury buying agent who let the John Nash-designed regency property, which came complete with a mews house for staff quarters, said, “I was livestreaming for the best part of 45 minutes. I had done the same exercise at three other properties, and then he picked this one.”

Another property agent gave a recent example of a South African investor agreeing to rent a seven-bedroom Hampstead mansion for £12,000 a week, after only watching a FaceTime tour of the north London home, which boasts a private cinema, spa and staff quarters.

Trevor Abrahmsohn, the owner of Glentree Estates, a top-end north London agency, said, “He [the tenant declined to provide his name due to security concerns] couldn’t come over to London, and he was going to lose it if he didn’t make a decision then and there. So our agent showed him the property on a walk around on his phone.”

Pryor said the capabilities of smartphones had transformed agents’ approach to sales and lettings and his super-rich clients have a lot of money but are often very time poor, so doing video tours makes sense.

“I deploy FaceTime and do it live or record tours,” he said. “Apple and the iPhone have enabled us to have the client in one ear while showing them around, and they can ask questions: ‘Show me that cupboard’, or ‘can you run the shower for me, I want to see that it’s a power shower’.

“They can be anywhere else in the world, on their superyacht, up a mountain or wherever.”