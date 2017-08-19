RSS
1257 GMT August 19, 2017

News ID: 198938
Published: 1041 GMT August 19, 2017

Iranian artists in Hungarian Handicrafts Festival

IRNA

The 31st Hungarian Handicrafts Festival opened at Buda Castle in Budapest with the participation of artists from nine countries including Iran.

The festival with over 100 pavilions will continue until Sunday and is being attended for the first time by artists from Shiraz, who are making inlaid works and woodcarvings in the exhibition in addition to displaying their artworks, IRNA wrote.

Iran’s Ambassador to Hungary Gholamali Rajabi-Yazdi and Hungarian Ambassador in Tehran Janos Kovacs participated in the inaugural ceremony in which an Iranian artist performed traditional music.

During the visit, Iran’s envoy said in a meeting with the festival’s director, Gabriela Igoarto, that such festivals are helpful in getting the Hungarians acquainted with Iran’s ancient civilization.

Igoarto welcomed Iran’s first-time presence in the festival, hoping that the participation of Iranian artists in the event would help Hungarians get familiar with the country’s culture, and that they would also take part in subsequent rounds of the festival.

   
