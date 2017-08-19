RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1257 GMT August 19, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198940
Published: 1046 GMT August 19, 2017

China to strengthen social support in poverty alleviation

China to strengthen social support in poverty alleviation
chinadailyasia.com

The services will include psychological counseling for the impoverished, special protections for left-behind rural children unaccompanied by their parents and guidance in readjusting for relocated people, according to a guideline jointly issued by authorities of civil affairs, finance and poverty reduction.

According to Xinhua, the government should allocate more resources to train professionals and strengthen social organizations in poverty-stricken areas, the document said.

It also identified various pilot projects, such as pairing 300 leading social service organizations from developed regions with their counterparts in less-developed areas in the following three years.

China has set 2020 as the target to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society, which requires the eradication of poverty.

As of the end of 2016, there were still 43.35 million people in China living below the country's poverty line.

   
KeyWords
strengthen
alleviation
support
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4433 sec