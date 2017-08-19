China to strengthen social support in poverty alleviation

The services will include psychological counseling for the impoverished, special protections for left-behind rural children unaccompanied by their parents and guidance in readjusting for relocated people, according to a guideline jointly issued by authorities of civil affairs, finance and poverty reduction.

According to Xinhua, the government should allocate more resources to train professionals and strengthen social organizations in poverty-stricken areas, the document said.

It also identified various pilot projects, such as pairing 300 leading social service organizations from developed regions with their counterparts in less-developed areas in the following three years.

China has set 2020 as the target to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society, which requires the eradication of poverty.

As of the end of 2016, there were still 43.35 million people in China living below the country's poverty line.